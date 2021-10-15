Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed and big-hitter Haider Ali will make the lower order stronger.

This comes after both players were included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad after initially being left out.

Sarfaraz replaced fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan, while Haider took the place of pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

In the National T20 Cup, Sarfaraz captained Sindh and scored 198 runs in eight matches, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 39.60 and a strike-rate of 126.92.

As for Haider, he was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 317 runs in eight games for Northern, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 63.40 and a strike-rate of 146.75.

“We have brought stability in the lower order with the inclusion of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali. This is a strong team and Pakistan should be able to go far in the competition now,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why is he not in the main T20 World Cup squad, Mudassar Nazar cannot believe Pakistan wicket-taking machine is not there

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 29216 ( 76.62 % ) India 3715 ( 9.74 % ) England 1321 ( 3.46 % ) New Zealand 906 ( 2.38 % ) Australia 331 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1824 ( 4.78 % ) South Africa 205 ( 0.54 % ) Afghanistan 358 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 254 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 29216 ( 76.62 % ) India 3715 ( 9.74 % ) England 1321 ( 3.46 % ) New Zealand 906 ( 2.38 % ) Australia 331 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1824 ( 4.78 % ) South Africa 205 ( 0.54 % ) Afghanistan 358 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 254 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related