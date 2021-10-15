Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed, power-hitter Haider Ali and opener Fakhar Zaman are incredibly talented and in great form right now.
In the National T20 Cup, Sarfaraz captained Sindh and scored 198 runs in eight matches, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 39.60 and a strike-rate of 126.92.
As for Haider, he was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 317 runs in eight games for Northern, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 63.40 and a strike-rate of 146.75.
Zaman, meanwhile, accumulated 88 runs in four matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won back-to-back titles on Wednesday, which included a top score of 49, at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 117.33.
“The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side,” Wasim said in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
