Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed, power-hitter Haider Ali and opener Fakhar Zaman are incredibly talented and in great form right now.

In the National T20 Cup, Sarfaraz captained Sindh and scored 198 runs in eight matches, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 39.60 and a strike-rate of 126.92.

As for Haider, he was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 317 runs in eight games for Northern, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 63.40 and a strike-rate of 146.75.

Zaman, meanwhile, accumulated 88 runs in four matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won back-to-back titles on Wednesday, which included a top score of 49, at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 117.33.

“The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side,” Wasim said in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: They will make the lower order stronger, 160 kph pace king Shoaib Akhtar on two Pakistan batsmen who can finish games by themselves

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 29216 ( 76.62 % ) India 3715 ( 9.74 % ) England 1321 ( 3.46 % ) New Zealand 906 ( 2.38 % ) Australia 331 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1824 ( 4.78 % ) South Africa 205 ( 0.54 % ) Afghanistan 358 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 254 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 29216 ( 76.62 % ) India 3715 ( 9.74 % ) England 1321 ( 3.46 % ) New Zealand 906 ( 2.38 % ) Australia 331 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1824 ( 4.78 % ) South Africa 205 ( 0.54 % ) Afghanistan 358 ( 0.94 % ) Other (Comment Below) 254 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related