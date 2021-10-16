Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan and big-hitter Khushdil Shah still have a lot to offer in their careers.

This comes after Hasnain and Azam were dropped from the T20 World Cup squad in favour of Haider Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed respectively.

Khushdil is now a reserve player after opener Fakhar Zaman took his place. When the initial squad was announced, Zaman was a reserve player.

In the National T20 Cup, Hasnain took six wickets in eight matches for Sindh at an average of 38.66 and an economy rate of 9.66.

Azam scored 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

As for Khushdil, he accumulated 173 runs in eight games for Southern Punjab, which included a top score of 51 not out, at an average of 24.71 and a strike-rate of 125.36.

“It must be tough for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain for missing out but they still have a lot to offer in their careers,” Wasim said in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are talented and in top form, Mohammad Wasim on 3 Pakistan players in the T20 World Cup team

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 30618 ( 76.77 % ) India 3885 ( 9.74 % ) England 1360 ( 3.41 % ) New Zealand 937 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 348 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1884 ( 4.72 % ) South Africa 209 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 371 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 271 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 30618 ( 76.77 % ) India 3885 ( 9.74 % ) England 1360 ( 3.41 % ) New Zealand 937 ( 2.35 % ) Australia 348 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1884 ( 4.72 % ) South Africa 209 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 371 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 271 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related