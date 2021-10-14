Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Asim Kamal said power-hitter Sohaib Maqsood is a “great player” who has been in good form as of late.

In the National T20 Cup, Maqsood scored 194 runs in seven matches for Southern Punjab, which included two fifties, at an average of 27.71 and a strike-rate of 148.09.

He was supposed to be in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup, but was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury and replaced by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

“Sohaib Maqsood is a great player and can be used with a little counseling,” Asim told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 28650 ( 76.59 % ) India 3630 ( 9.7 % ) England 1308 ( 3.5 % ) New Zealand 892 ( 2.38 % ) Australia 326 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1799 ( 4.81 % ) South Africa 204 ( 0.55 % ) Afghanistan 349 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 249 ( 0.67 % ) Back

