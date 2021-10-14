Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan cricketer Asim Kamal believes that opening batsman Sharjeel Khan is the “number one hitter” in the country right now.
Sharjeel represented Sindh in the National T20 Cup and finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 371 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 33.72 and a strike-rate of 150.81.
Despite showing off his big-hitting skills throughout the tournament, he was not picked in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup.
“Sharjeel Khan is the number one hitter at the moment,” Asim told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
