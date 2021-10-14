Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Asim Kamal said it was the “best decision” to pick opening batsman Fakhar Zaman in the T20 World Cup.

Zaman was initially selected as a reserve player before being promoted to the main squad in place of Khushdil Shah, who is now a reserve player.

In the National T20 Cup, Zaman scored 88 runs in four matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included a top score of 49, at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 117.33.

“Also, if Fakhar Zaman is included in the World Cup squad, it will be the best decision,” Asim told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

