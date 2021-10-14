People made fun of him, Nazar on son of famous Pakistan cricketer

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said people made fun of wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan when he was selected in the national team.

Azam is the son of ex-Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan.

In the National T20 Cup, the 23-year-old scored 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

He was initially included in the Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

However, when the recent changes were made, Sarfaraz replaced him and Azam was dropped from the side.

“Azam Khan was made fun of for his selection,” Nazar told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 28650 ( 76.59 % ) India 3630 ( 9.7 % ) England 1308 ( 3.5 % ) New Zealand 892 ( 2.38 % ) Australia 326 ( 0.87 % ) West Indies 1799 ( 4.81 % ) South Africa 204 ( 0.55 % ) Afghanistan 349 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 249 ( 0.67 % )

