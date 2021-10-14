Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar has blamed the national selectors for ruining wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan’s confidence.

Nazar directed his anger towards the selection committee after they decided to drop Azam from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, was initially selected in the squad ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

However, when the changes were made, he was axed from the side while Sarfaraz got in.

“The selection committee has decided to drop him and ruin his confidence,” Nazar told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the National T20 Cup, the 23-year-old scored 150 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 16.66 and a strike-rate of 133.92.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

