Well-known commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah liked what he has seen from Faisal Akram.

Many people see Faisal as the future of Pakistan spin as the talented left-arm spinner is just 18 years old.

He has been playing for Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has taken one wicket in four matches at an average of 130 and an economy rate of 8.12.

“I actually had a conversation with Yasir Shah about him and he was very impressed with him, he liked what he saw. That to me was a nice little pat on the back for him [Akram],” Haysman said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Faisal was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.

He was invited to Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the national team’s tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he trapped captain Babar Azam lbw.

