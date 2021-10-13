Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Renowned commentator Mike Haysman said he liked the look of left-arm spinner Faisal Akram.

Faisal has already been grabbing attention for all the right reasons, with many people believing that the 18-year-old is the future of Pakistan spin.

Currently, he is representing Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has taken one wicket in four matches at an average of 130 and an economy rate of 8.12.

“I was interested to see a couple of guys. The young left-arm [Faisal] Akram, I quite liked him, he is very young,” Haysman said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The talented teenager was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.

He was invited to Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the national team’s tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he trapped captain Babar Azam lbw.

