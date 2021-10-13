Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Cricket commentator Mike Haysman has been very impressed with Pakistan teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah, saying he is “something special”.
Naseem is currently representing Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has taken nine wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.33 and an economy rate of 8.00.
Prior to this, the 18-year-old featured in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he played for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Naseem took six wickets in seven games at an average of 32 and an economy rate of 7.68 as the Patriots went on to win their first-ever CPL title.
“Naseem [Shah] as well, he is something special,” Haysman said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Despite having been in good form, Naseem was not picked in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
ALSO CHECK OUT: A priceless bowler, Mike Haysman on Pakistan wicket-taker who lifts the whole team