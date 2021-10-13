Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Renowned commentator Mike Haysman believes Pakistan speedster Shahnawaz Dahani is a “priceless” bowler as he takes wickets and “lifts the whole team”.

Dahani has been in dominant form in the ongoing National T20 Cup as he has taken nine wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 16.77 and an economy rate of 6.96.

The 23-year-old has also been picked in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team, but as a reserve player.

“He lifts the whole team when he picks up a wicket and I think that sort of stuff is priceless,” Haysman said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the guy who lights the fire, Mike Haysman on Pakistan player who can cause the opposition to crumble

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 1915 ( 82.47 % ) No! 407 ( 17.53 % ) Back

Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 1915 ( 82.47 % ) No! 407 ( 17.53 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related