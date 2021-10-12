Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan big-hitting all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he is feeling good and confident ahead of the T20 World Cup.

His comments come after he was added to the squad for the tournament after batsman Sohaib Maqsood was ruled out with a back injury.

In the ongoing National T20 Cup, Malik has scored 225 runs in seven matches for Central Punjab, which includes a top score of 85 not out, at an average of 75 and a strike-rate of 149.

“Confidence is high and I will try to perform consistently perform so that the team benefits,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 26972 ( 76.97 % ) India 3267 ( 9.32 % ) England 1238 ( 3.53 % ) New Zealand 833 ( 2.38 % ) Australia 301 ( 0.86 % ) West Indies 1707 ( 4.87 % ) South Africa 178 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 319 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment Below) 229 ( 0.65 % ) Back

