Former Pakistan cricketer Iqbal Imam believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be the difference-maker during the T20 World Cup.

Afridi has been in excellent form as of late and is capable of bowling around 150 kph.

In the ongoing National T20 Cup, Afridi has been representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.16 and an economy rate of 8.58.

Imam also felt that fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain would have been a game-changer, but he was dropped from the T20 World Cup team after initially being picked.

Hasnain has claimed six wickets in eight games for Sindh at an average of 38.66 and an economy rate of 9.66.

“In bowling we have Shaheen, and we have Hasnain. They are bowling well in the National T20 Cup. There are other bowlers too who can make a difference,” Imam told The Express Tribune as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

