Ex-Pakistan quick bowler Umar Gul said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in “good rhythm” when bowling as of late.
Afridi will spearhead Pakistan’s pace attack in the upcoming T20 World Cup and will be looking to maintain his wicket-taking form.
Currently, he is representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and is the second-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.16 and an economy rate of 8.58.
“Shaheen Shah is also in good rhythm,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
