Pakistan big-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood had expressed concern about the possibility of losing his spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

Maqsood was caught talking to fellow batsman Haris Sohail during the ongoing National T20 Cup and said that he believes the team will be changed ahead of the tournament.

His worries turned out to be true as not only were changes made to the T20 World Cup team, but he was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury and replaced by Shoaib Malik.

“They are preparing us for Dubai but they will ultimately end up changing the teams,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

