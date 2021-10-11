Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul said in order to beat India in their upcoming T20 World Cup, the national team have to do one key thing.

Revealing what it is, Gul said the Pakistan bowlers have to dismiss India’s top order batsmen early on in the powerplay so that they get the upper hand and put pressure on the middle order.

The 37-year-old admitted that “India have a very strong team” and added that opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli will be the instrumental duo for the men in blue.

“Realistically, India have a very strong team. They have worked a lot on their team and have also benefitted greatly from the IPL by unearthing many good players,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Obviously, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will hold key for the Indian side but if Pakistan can dismiss their top order early in the powerplay, they can put their middle order under pressure.”

Pakistan will face India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

