Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has guaranteed that the national team will reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Hafeez’s prediction comes ahead of the tournament, which will get underway later this month.

Despite not saying which other teams will make it to the last four, Hafeez reiterated that the men in green will clinch one of the spots.

“Our team is good and I am really looking forward to the mega event. One thing is for sure, Pakistan will be among [the] four teams to play [the knockout] stage. I can’t predict the rest of the three but I am sure about Pakistan,” he told ARY News’ show Bouncer.

The men in green will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

