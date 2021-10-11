Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan seamer Umar Gul said fellow fast bowler Hasan Ali has been in “great form” in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Hasan will be expected to play an instrumental role with the ball throughout the tournament.

He has been representing Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and is the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in eight matches at an average of 22.09 and an economy rate of 8.78.

“Pakistan’s bowling is very strong. Hasan Ali has been in great form since his comeback,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

