Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez said he will try to be a match-winner in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

His comments come after he recently recovered from dengue fever and returned to training.

Since he has been unwell, Hafeez has yet to feature in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

“I will try my best to give a match-winning performance for my team,” he told ARY News’ show Bouncer.

The men in green will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

