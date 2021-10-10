Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan big-hitting all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he is determined to win the upcoming T20 World Cup as it will fulfill his dream.
He noted that he has never won a World Cup, making it the missing piece of his career.
However, with a chance to rectify that in the T20 World Cup, Hafeez is ready to do everything in his power to lead the men in green to the title.
“My biggest dream is to win World Cup for my team. This is something missing in my long career and I wish to fulfill this dream,” he told ARY News’ show Bouncer.
“I don’t have any longer term plans for now. My [full] focus is currently on this T20 World Cup.”
Hafeez recently recovered from dengue fever and has returned to training. However, he has yet to feature in the ongoing National T20 Cup.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
