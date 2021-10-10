Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that iconic Australia opener Matthew Hayden and South Africa pace great Vernon Philander will have much of an impact as coaches.
This comes after Hayden and Philander were appointed as Pakistan’s batting and bowling coaching consultants respectively for the T20 World Cup.
However, since the duo will only spend a short amount of time with the men in green, Afridi questioned whether any major changes will be seen in the team’s performance.
“I don’t think Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander are going to make much of an impact due to shortage of time,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
