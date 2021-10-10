Younis Khan: “The new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should talk less because now it’s high time to work more”
Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has told new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja to talk less and work more.
His comments come after New Zealand and England withdrew from their tours of Pakistan.
Younis, who used to be the national team’s batting coach, added that “Pakistan needs to raise the standard of their cricket in the world”.
“Now, Pakistan needs to raise the standard of their cricket in the world. After the withdrawal of England and New Zealand, we now need to plan things strongly. We have to put our strong stance in front of the world,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.
“The new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should talk less because now it’s high time to work more.”