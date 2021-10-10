Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has told new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja to talk less and work more.

His comments come after New Zealand and England withdrew from their tours of Pakistan.

Younis, who used to be the national team’s batting coach, added that “Pakistan needs to raise the standard of their cricket in the world”.

“Now, Pakistan needs to raise the standard of their cricket in the world. After the withdrawal of England and New Zealand, we now need to plan things strongly. We have to put our strong stance in front of the world,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

“The new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should talk less because now it’s high time to work more.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: A worthy successor, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan quick who swings the ball at 140 kph

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 22628 ( 18.86 % ) Waqar Younis 2333 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 7325 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 34128 ( 28.44 % ) Imran Khan 23239 ( 19.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2706 ( 2.25 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2129 ( 1.77 % ) Hanif Mohammad 380 ( 0.32 % ) Younis Khan 4564 ( 3.8 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2264 ( 1.89 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7136 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 8583 ( 7.15 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 925 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1661 ( 1.38 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 22628 ( 18.86 % ) Waqar Younis 2333 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 7325 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 34128 ( 28.44 % ) Imran Khan 23239 ( 19.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2706 ( 2.25 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2129 ( 1.77 % ) Hanif Mohammad 380 ( 0.32 % ) Younis Khan 4564 ( 3.8 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2264 ( 1.89 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7136 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 8583 ( 7.15 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 925 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1661 ( 1.38 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related