Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has called left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “a truly worthy successor” after it was announced that Shaheen would wear the number 10 shirt that was previously donned by Shahid.

Shahid noted that he is excited about Shaheen wearing the number 10 jersey and hopes to see him continue shining for Pakistan.

“I wore this shirt with great honour and pride, I’m delighted that the #10 shirt will now be worn by Shaheen, who is a truly worthy successor! Shaheen I wish you the very best, continue to rise and wear Pakistan colours with the greatest pride,” he said on Twitter.

Shaheen is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and is the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in six games at an average of 17.16 and an economy rate of 8.58.

The 21-year-old is expected to play an instrumental role in the T20 World Cup as he will be Pakistan’s pace spearhead.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

