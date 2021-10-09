Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah said his confidence has gone up thanks to the support he received from West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo during the recent edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Naseem played alongside Bravo, who captained the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their maiden CPL title.

The 18-year-old took six wickets in seven games at an average of 32 and an economy rate of 7.68.

The Champions! Alhamdulillah. I am deeply grateful to my Captain Dwayne Bravo who gave me that much-needed support. Your trust and faith had made me more confident in and off the field. I enjoyed every minute of playing with you. #CricketPlayedLouder #CPLFinal #SKNPATRIOTS pic.twitter.com/0jGy2kHuNl — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 16, 2021

“The champions! Alhamdulillah. I am deeply grateful to my captain Dwayne Bravo who gave me that much-needed support. Your trust and faith has made me more confident in and off the field. I enjoyed every minute of playing with you,” he said on Twitter.

Naseem is currently representing Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has claimed nine wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.33 and an economy rate of 8.00.

The talented teenager has not been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

