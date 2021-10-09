Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace great Shoaib Akhtar said he was not surprised by Misbah-ul-Haq’s decision to resign as the national team’s head coach.

He added that he knows what kind of person Misbah really is.

Misbah stepped down from the role at the beginning of September, along with bowling coach Waqar Younis.

The move came as a shock to many people, especially since the T20 World Cup is right around the corner.

“You could have only expected this from them and they had to do this. It was not an unusual thing for me that Misbah resigned, I know what kind of person he is,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

