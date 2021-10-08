Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes that the national team can “thrash India” in the T20 World Cup and go on to win the tournament as well.

The two arch-rivals will clash on October 24 in Dubai.

“I am still affirmed that Pakistan can win this World Cup and thrash India,” Akhtar said on ARY News’ show Bouncer.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series since the men in green toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, they have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

