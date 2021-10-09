Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said iconic batsman Javed Miandad wouldn’t be able to adjust to the current demands of cricket if he were made head coach of the national team.

With Misbah-ul-Haq having resigned from the role, Pakistan are currently searching for his successor.

However, Wasim believes hiring a foreign coach would be best as none of the local coaches are up to the standard needed to take charge of the team.

“I see no liable local name who can coach [the] Pakistan team. If you see anyone, tell me,” he said on ARY News show 11th Hour.

“See, Javed Bhai is a good cricket mind but he needs to be aware of modern-day cricket. The game has changed a lot and I don’t think he can adjust here.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 22506 ( 18.84 % ) Waqar Younis 2314 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 7271 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 34051 ( 28.5 % ) Imran Khan 23130 ( 19.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2698 ( 2.26 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2104 ( 1.76 % ) Hanif Mohammad 377 ( 0.32 % ) Younis Khan 4550 ( 3.81 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2222 ( 1.86 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7113 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 8554 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 922 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1655 ( 1.39 % ) Back

