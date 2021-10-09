Wasim Akram: “Javed Bhai is a good cricket mind but he needs to be aware of modern-day cricket. The game has changed a lot and I don’t think he can adjust here”
Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said iconic batsman Javed Miandad wouldn’t be able to adjust to the current demands of cricket if he were made head coach of the national team.
With Misbah-ul-Haq having resigned from the role, Pakistan are currently searching for his successor.
However, Wasim believes hiring a foreign coach would be best as none of the local coaches are up to the standard needed to take charge of the team.
“I see no liable local name who can coach [the] Pakistan team. If you see anyone, tell me,” he said on ARY News show 11th Hour.
“See, Javed Bhai is a good cricket mind but he needs to be aware of modern-day cricket. The game has changed a lot and I don’t think he can adjust here.”
