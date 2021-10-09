Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis believes iconic left-arm seamer Wasim Akram should try coaching the national team.
Waqar’s comments come after he stepped down as bowling coach at the same time Misbah-ul-Haq decided to resign as head coach.
With both positions being vacated last month, the search is on to find their successors and Waqar feels that Wasim would be a perfect fit.
“He has a good cricket mind and achievements as well as a coach in [the] Pakistan Super League (PSL). Why shouldn’t he try for a coaching role if it comes in [the] near future,” Waqar said on ARY News show 11th Hour.
“I am serious and I have talked about this with him a lot of [the] time. He also has a good say in the cricket board and he is one of the biggest cricketing names in the country. See what Ravi Shastri is doing in the Indian team, leading the coaching panel. Wasim can play the same role in Pakistan.”
