Legendary Pakistan seamer Waqar Younis believes Aaqib Javed is qualified to become the national team’s next head coach.

Waqar’s comments come after he stepped down as bowling coach at the same time Misbah-ul-Haq decided to resign as head coach.

Aaqib does have coaching experience as he coaches the Lahore Qalandars during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I believe that there are so many other names who can try for Pakistan team coach. Let’s say Aaqib Javed, he has done coaching courses and is currently coaching Lahore Qalandars. Why doesn’t he try for the Pakistan team’s coaching [role],” Waqar said on ARY News show 11th Hour.

