Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said power-hitter Asif Ali hasn’t always been a reliable player.
This comes after he was included in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup.
“He hasn’t been a reliable player,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.
Asif is representing Northern in the National T20 Cup right now, where he has been showing off his range hitting.
In the seven games he has played, the 30-year-old has scored 124 runs at an average of 31 and a strike-rate of 174.64.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman
ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s the big-hitter we need at No. 6, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan six-hitting machine