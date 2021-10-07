Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said Asif Ali is the big-hitter the national team need at number six.

His comments come after Asif was included in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

Currently, the 30-year-old is representing Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has been in solid form.

In the seven games he has played, he has scored 124 runs at an average of 31 and a strike-rate of 174.64.

“At the sixth position, we need a player who can hit big shots at any time. And that player is Asif Ali,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

