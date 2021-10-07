Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said batsman Asif Ali bats sensibly now as he has become a lot more mature.

Asif, who has been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team, is representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and has been in dangerous form.

In the seven games he has played, he has scored 124 runs at an average of 31 and a strike-rate of 174.64.

“He has developed some maturity in his batting and plays sensibly now,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 22682 ( 78.17 % ) India 2522 ( 8.69 % ) England 1047 ( 3.61 % ) New Zealand 706 ( 2.43 % ) Australia 243 ( 0.84 % ) West Indies 1219 ( 4.2 % ) South Africa 135 ( 0.47 % ) Afghanistan 270 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 194 ( 0.67 % )

