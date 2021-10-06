Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said out of all the players he has seen play in this year’s domestic tournaments, opening batsman Shan Masood has stood out for all the right reasons.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Masood accumulated 209 runs in seven games for the Multan Sultans, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 29.85 and a strike-rate of 142.17.

Masood was the third-highest run-scorer in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as he scored 254 runs in five matches for the Bagh Stallions, which included three fifties, at an average of 50.80 and a strike-rate of 144.31.

As for the ongoing National T20 Cup, he has made 71 runs in six games for Sindh at an average of 11.83 and a strike-rate of 84.52.

“If I talk about Shan Masood, I have seen him play in the PSL and KPL,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports. “Of all the players I saw, I think he would be the one who has played extremely well.”

Despite doing well in the PSL and KPL, Masood was not picked for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: Needed in the Pakistan team right now, Shahid Afridi on big-hitting duo who can do a lot of damage

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 22251 ( 78.24 % ) India 2457 ( 8.64 % ) England 1023 ( 3.6 % ) New Zealand 694 ( 2.44 % ) Australia 236 ( 0.83 % ) West Indies 1193 ( 4.2 % ) South Africa 132 ( 0.46 % ) Afghanistan 261 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment Below) 191 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 22251 ( 78.24 % ) India 2457 ( 8.64 % ) England 1023 ( 3.6 % ) New Zealand 694 ( 2.44 % ) Australia 236 ( 0.83 % ) West Indies 1193 ( 4.2 % ) South Africa 132 ( 0.46 % ) Afghanistan 261 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment Below) 191 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related