Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said the big-hitting duo of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez are needed in the national team right now.

Hafeez has been included in Pakistan’s team for the T20 World Cup.

Malik, however, was not selected despite being in fantastic form in the shortest format.

Malik has scored 140 runs in four matches for Central Punjab in the ongoing National T20 Cup, which includes a top score of 85 not out, at an average of 140 and a strike-rate of 159.09.

Hafeez, meanwhile, has not featured in the tournament as he was diagnosed with dengue fever. But, he has made a full recovery and returned to training.

“As far as Malik and Hafeez are concerned, so I think they are currently the need of the Pakistan team,” Afridi was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

