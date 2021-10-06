Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said opening batsman Shan Masood “does sensible hitting through proper shots”.

He is also impressed with the fact that Masood is able to maintain a “very healthy strike-rate” without having to resort to slogging.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Masood scored 209 runs in seven games for the Multan Sultans, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 29.85 and a strike-rate of 142.17.

Masood was the third-highest run-scorer in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as he scored 254 runs in five matches for the Bagh Stallions, which included three fifties, at an average of 50.80 and a strike-rate of 144.31.

As for the ongoing National T20 Cup, he has amassed 71 runs in six games for Sindh at an average of 11.83 and a strike-rate of 84.52.

“He does sensible hitting through proper shots at a very healthy strike-rate,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.

Masood was not selected for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: Of all the players I saw, he stood out, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan player being ignored by the selectors

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 22251 ( 78.24 % ) India 2457 ( 8.64 % ) England 1023 ( 3.6 % ) New Zealand 694 ( 2.44 % ) Australia 236 ( 0.83 % ) West Indies 1193 ( 4.2 % ) South Africa 132 ( 0.46 % ) Afghanistan 261 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment Below) 191 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 22251 ( 78.24 % ) India 2457 ( 8.64 % ) England 1023 ( 3.6 % ) New Zealand 694 ( 2.44 % ) Australia 236 ( 0.83 % ) West Indies 1193 ( 4.2 % ) South Africa 132 ( 0.46 % ) Afghanistan 261 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment Below) 191 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related