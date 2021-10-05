Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed, pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and spinner Zahid Mahmood are creating pressure on the selectors with their excellent performances in the National T20 Cup.

Sarfaraz, Dahani and Mahmood are all playing for Sindh in the tournament and have been very impressive.

Sarfaraz, who is captaining Sindh, has scored 131 runs in six matches at an average of 32.75 and a strike-rate of 122.42.

Dahani has been in great form as he is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in six games at an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 7.01.

Mahmood, meanwhile, has claimed seven wickets in five matches at an average of 16 and an economy rate of 6.58.

“Sarfaraz, Shahnawaz & Zahid [creating] pressure on [the] selection committee,” Latif said on Twitter.

Sarfaraz and Mahmood were not picked for the T20 World Cup, while Dahani has only been included as a reserve player.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

