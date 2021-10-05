Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani said Mohammad Hasnain is his pace partner.

He and Hasnain are currently playing alongside each other for Sindh in the National T20 Cup.

The 23-year-old is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in six games at an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 7.01.

As for Hasnain, who is capable of bowling over 150 kph, he has claimed six wickets in six matches at an average of 30 and an economy rate of 10.

“My pacy partner from team Sindh,” Dahani said on Twitter.

Hasnain has been included in Pakistan’s main squad for the T20 World Cup, while Dahani was selected as a reserve player.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

