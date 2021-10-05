Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has heaped praise on Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying he has been leading from the front in the National T20 Cup.

Sarfaraz is captaining Sindh in the tournament and has scored 131 runs in six matches at an average of 32.75 and a strike-rate of 122.42.

“Congratulations captain. Lead from the front,” Dahani said on Twitter.

The 23-year-old has also been in great form in the National T20 Cup as he is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in six games at an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 7.01.

Sarfaraz was not included in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup, while Dahani was selected as a reserve player.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

