Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram said legendary South Africa speedster Dale Steyn was a “fierce bowler”.

His comments come after Steyn announced his retirement from international cricket.

Steyn ended his illustrious career as South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95.

He also claimed 196 wickets in 125 ODIs at an average of 25.95.

As for his T20 International career, the 38-year-old picked up 64 wickets in 47 games at an average of 18.35.

“Bitter sweet” is the right way to sum up a great fast bowler’s career,@DaleSteyn62 . We have witnessed a fierce bowler in you, whose bowling feats will inspire the future generations. Congratulations on a wonderful career buddy and best wishes for whatever you do in future. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 31, 2021

“‘Bitter sweet’ is the right way to sum up a great fast bowler’s career, Dale Steyn. We have witnessed a fierce bowler in you, whose bowling feats will inspire the future generations. Congratulations on a wonderful career buddy and best wishes for whatever you do in future,” Wasim said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: King of swing, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram on pace bowler who has unbelievable control

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21870 ( 18.63 % ) Waqar Younis 2250 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 7185 ( 6.12 % ) Shahid Afridi 33720 ( 28.72 % ) Imran Khan 22731 ( 19.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2606 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2035 ( 1.73 % ) Hanif Mohammad 364 ( 0.31 % ) Younis Khan 4490 ( 3.82 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2167 ( 1.85 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7019 ( 5.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 8419 ( 7.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 911 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1638 ( 1.4 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21870 ( 18.63 % ) Waqar Younis 2250 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 7185 ( 6.12 % ) Shahid Afridi 33720 ( 28.72 % ) Imran Khan 22731 ( 19.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2606 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2035 ( 1.73 % ) Hanif Mohammad 364 ( 0.31 % ) Younis Khan 4490 ( 3.82 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2167 ( 1.85 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7019 ( 5.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 8419 ( 7.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 911 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1638 ( 1.4 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related