Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said England pace bowler James Anderson is the “king of swing”.
Wasim, who is known as the Sultan of Swing, also praised Anderson for his unbelievable control when bowling and his passion for the game.
Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket as he currently has 632 wickets in 166 Tests, which includes 31 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.62.
@jimmy9 king of swing. What a bowler love his passion and control unbelievable. An absolute joy 🤩
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 25, 2021
