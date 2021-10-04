Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat said Shoaib Malik has been unstoppable in the National T20 Cup.

His comments come after Malik smashed an unbeaten 85 in Central Punjab’s National T20 Cup match against Sindh.

Malik’s knock came off 47 balls and included eight boundaries and five sixes.

“T20 doesn’t always need fresh legs. Shoaib Malik, unstoppable tonight,” Yasir said on Twitter.

Overall, Malik, who hasn’t been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, has scored 140 runs in four matches at an average of 140 and a strike-rate of 159.09.

