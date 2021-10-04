Very versatile player, Ali Khan Tareen on 24-year-old Pakistan cricketer promoted up Southern Punjab’s batting order

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Imran Randhawa is a “very versatile player”.

Randhawa is currently representing Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has scored 64 runs in five matches, which includes a top score of 54 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at an average of 21.33 and a strike-rate of 101.58.

Despite one impressive inning with the bat, the 24-year-old seamer has gone wicketless so far.

“Great to see Imran Randhawa pushed up the order. A very versatile player,” Tareen said on Twitter.

