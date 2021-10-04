Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Imran Randhawa is a “very versatile player”.

Randhawa is currently representing Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has scored 64 runs in five matches, which includes a top score of 54 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at an average of 21.33 and a strike-rate of 101.58.

Despite one impressive inning with the bat, the 24-year-old seamer has gone wicketless so far.

But great to see Imran Randhawa pushed up the order. A very versatile player. — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) September 25, 2021

“Great to see Imran Randhawa pushed up the order. A very versatile player,” Tareen said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Obviously very classy in all formats, Trent Boult on Pakistan player who is a proven match-winner

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 21293 ( 78.38 % ) India 2303 ( 8.48 % ) England 992 ( 3.65 % ) New Zealand 666 ( 2.45 % ) Australia 221 ( 0.81 % ) West Indies 1137 ( 4.19 % ) South Africa 126 ( 0.46 % ) Afghanistan 244 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment Below) 184 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 21293 ( 78.38 % ) India 2303 ( 8.48 % ) England 992 ( 3.65 % ) New Zealand 666 ( 2.45 % ) Australia 221 ( 0.81 % ) West Indies 1137 ( 4.19 % ) South Africa 126 ( 0.46 % ) Afghanistan 244 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment Below) 184 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related