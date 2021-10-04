Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Imran Randhawa is a “very versatile player”.
Randhawa is currently representing Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has scored 64 runs in five matches, which includes a top score of 54 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at an average of 21.33 and a strike-rate of 101.58.
Despite one impressive inning with the bat, the 24-year-old seamer has gone wicketless so far.
But great to see Imran Randhawa pushed up the order. A very versatile player.
— Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) September 25, 2021
