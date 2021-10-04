Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Pakistan and Southern Punjab spinner Hassan Khan is an “explosive batting all-rounder”.
This comes after Hassan has been representing Southern Punjab in the ongoing National T20 Cup.
In the six games he has played, he has taken five wickets at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 5.88.
The 22-year-old has also scored 88 runs at an average of 17.60 and a strike-rate of 114.28.
“Hassan Khan [equals] explosive batting all-rounder,” Tareen said on Twitter.
