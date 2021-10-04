Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “obviously very classy across all formats”.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, and is currently number one in the ODI batting rankings, second in the T20 standings and seventh in the Test rankings.

He is expected to be the star player who leads from the front for the men in green during the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Right now, he is captaining Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where he is the highest run-scorer with 286 runs in six matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 71.50 and a strike-rate of 143.

“Babar Azam is obviously very classy across all formats,” Boult said on ICC’s “Around The Wicket” as quoted by Geo News.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

