New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “is a phenomenal player”.
Rizwan has been in outstanding form across all formats as of late, and is expected to play an instrumental role in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Currently, he is captaining Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup, where he has scored 193 runs in six matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 32.16 and a strike-rate of 129.53.
“I think Mohammad Rizwan from Pakistan is a phenomenal player,” Boult said on ICC’s “Around The Wicket” as quoted by Geo News.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman
