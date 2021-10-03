Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “phenomenal superstar under construction”.

Afridi is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and is the highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 17.60 and an economy rate of 8.80.

Prior to that, he was unstoppable in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

The 21-year-old, who can hit speeds of 150 kph, took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

“Phenomenal superstar under construction,” Bishop said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by ARY Sports.

Afridi is part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and he will be expected to play an instrumental role with the ball as the spearhead of the pace attack.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: Manage him carefully over next 10-12 years, Ian Bishop on Pakistan player who can be a game-winning asset for a long time

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 20882 ( 78.45 % ) India 2243 ( 8.43 % ) England 977 ( 3.67 % ) New Zealand 656 ( 2.46 % ) Australia 214 ( 0.8 % ) West Indies 1103 ( 4.14 % ) South Africa 125 ( 0.47 % ) Afghanistan 238 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment Below) 180 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 20882 ( 78.45 % ) India 2243 ( 8.43 % ) England 977 ( 3.67 % ) New Zealand 656 ( 2.46 % ) Australia 214 ( 0.8 % ) West Indies 1103 ( 4.14 % ) South Africa 125 ( 0.47 % ) Afghanistan 238 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment Below) 180 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related