Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop has urged Pakistan to carefully manage fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload over the next 10-12 years.

Afridi’s workload has been brought into the spotlight as of late since he is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

Bishop is not the first former cricketer to voice his concerns about this and wants the 21-year-old to be rested regularly as he knows he can be a major asset for the national team for a long time.

“My one request for everyone in Pakistan cricket [is] to please manage him carefully over the next 10-12 years,” Bishop said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by ARY Sports.

Afridi is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and is the highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 17.60 and an economy rate of 8.80.

Prior to that, he was unstoppable in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

The talented youngster, who can hit speeds of 150 kph, took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

Afridi is part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and will be expected to play an instrumental role with the ball.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

