Former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree said Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam is “persistence personified”.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

Consider a Test century on debut and dropped after 3 tests. Consider a first class average over 60 since 2010 and not selected for test team. And finally consider 5 test centuries in 8 tests after a hiatus of 11 years. Persistence personified. @TheRealPCB — Samuel Badree (@qmanbad) August 22, 2021

“Consider a Test century on debut and dropped after 3 Tests. Consider a first-class average over 60 since 2010 and not selected for [the] Test team. And finally consider 5 Test centuries in 8 Tests after a hiatus of 11 years. Persistence personified,” Badree said on Twitter.

