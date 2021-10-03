Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is an attacking all-format bowler.

Currently, Afridi is representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and is the highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 17.60 and an economy rate of 8.80.

Prior to that, he was unstoppable in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

The pace sensation took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi every Sunday, every day for me because he is an all-format bowler, an attacking bowler,” Bishop said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by ARY Sports.

Afridi has been included in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and is expected to play an instrumental role with the ball.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

